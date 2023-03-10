Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev Sells 83,334 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOODGet Rating) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $820,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,646 shares in the company, valued at $10,977,956.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 6th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $884,163.13.
  • On Thursday, February 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 19,923 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $224,731.44.
  • On Wednesday, January 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $686,663.92.
  • On Friday, December 9th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $780,006.24.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOODGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 131.63%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

