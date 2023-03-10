Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev Sells 83,334 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $820,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,646 shares in the company, valued at $10,977,956.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Monday, February 6th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $884,163.13.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 19,923 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $224,731.44.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $686,663.92.

On Friday, December 9th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $780,006.24.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 131.63%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.