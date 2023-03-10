Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 369,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,566,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total transaction of $305,864.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,472,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total value of $305,864.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,472,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,143. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $298.92 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.23 and a 200-day moving average of $259.62.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

