Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 14,273 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,710,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.