Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 14,273 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KOF. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 496,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after buying an additional 266,947 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 408,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,588,000 after acquiring an additional 133,805 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth $7,308,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,268,000 after purchasing an additional 126,365 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth $6,811,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KOF stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $79.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

