Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 14,273 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KOF. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 496,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after buying an additional 266,947 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 408,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,588,000 after acquiring an additional 133,805 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth $7,308,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,268,000 after purchasing an additional 126,365 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth $6,811,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KOF stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $79.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.
