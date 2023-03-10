Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 21,297 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 121,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DFUS opened at $42.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $50.16.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.