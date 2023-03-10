Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 21,297 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 316,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after buying an additional 42,261 shares during the period. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $614,000. Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,861,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS opened at $42.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $50.16.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

