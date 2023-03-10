Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 3,118 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 206.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 100,885 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 17.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 58,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 23.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 350,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 66,771 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 19.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBZ opened at $48.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.56 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 7.46%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $2,414,213.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,035,143.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

