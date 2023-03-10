Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,995 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth $265,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth $683,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth $186,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTRI opened at $13.50 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. The company has a market cap of $296.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.