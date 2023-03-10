Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,562 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 951.7% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $30.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.