Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Polaris were worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,300,000. Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Price Performance

PII opened at $113.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.21 and a 200 day moving average of $107.88. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $123.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes ORVs and snowmobile. The On Road segment involves the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

