Royal Bank of Canada Buys 127,182 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,050,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,182 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 132,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 46,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 5.9 %

SOFI stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.71. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,358,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,596,029.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,358,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,596,029.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.