Royal Bank of Canada Buys 14,827 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 270,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,827 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,378 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 53,669 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 78,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $45.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85.

