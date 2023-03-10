Royal Bank of Canada Buys 14,827 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,827 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPSE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,337,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,406,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $45.11.

