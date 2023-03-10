Royal Bank of Canada Buys 3,118 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $10,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 78,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 100,885 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,881,000 after purchasing an additional 68,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $48.63 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $2,414,213.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,035,143.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

