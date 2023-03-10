Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 67.1% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $159,000.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

