Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,349 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 181,657 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $145,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $14,867,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tapestry by 399.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 652,949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 522,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,447 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,455,000 after purchasing an additional 486,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

