Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 499,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,137 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 65,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 32,536 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GSG opened at $19.92 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

