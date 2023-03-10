Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in WEX were worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of WEX opened at $185.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.20. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.09.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,634 shares of company stock worth $5,126,036. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.