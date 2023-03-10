Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,979 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 410.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $27.80 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

