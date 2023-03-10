Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 413,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PROS were worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PROS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,633,000 after acquiring an additional 77,737 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PROS by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,456,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,671,000 after acquiring an additional 111,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,283,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,360,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,129,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,590,000 after buying an additional 90,286 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,802,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,268,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRO opened at $25.50 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $70.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PRO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,958.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

