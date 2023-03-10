Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,156 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Down 4.4 %

BKR opened at $30.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKR. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.