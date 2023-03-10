Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,968,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,891 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 357,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.10.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $210.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.49. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.76 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.