Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,088,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,870 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABCL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 3.6 %

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 85,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $859,530.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,180,879.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.