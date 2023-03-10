Royal Bank of Canada Has $10.01 Million Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,050,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,182 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $10,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.71.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOFI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

In other SoFi Technologies news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 225,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $1,032,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,358,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,596,029.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

