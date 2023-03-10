Royal Bank of Canada Has $10.08 Million Stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,239 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kanzhun by 17.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,491,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,647 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after buying an additional 1,487,391 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 2.9% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,390,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,355,000 after buying an additional 68,486 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 343.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,966,000 after buying an additional 1,695,924 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 1,029.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,325,000 after buying an additional 1,961,413 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Kanzhun Price Performance

About Kanzhun

BZ stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.27 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71.

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.