Royal Bank of Canada Has $10.18 Million Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.62.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $110.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $175.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.49.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.77%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

