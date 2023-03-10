Royal Bank of Canada Has $10.20 Million Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,417 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $10,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HQH. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $22.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

