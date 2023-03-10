Royal Bank of Canada Has $10.23 Million Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Polaris were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $3,300,000. Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $800,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth about $251,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

Polaris Stock Down 4.1 %

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $113.83 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.88.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Polaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes ORVs and snowmobile. The On Road segment involves the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.