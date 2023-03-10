Royal Bank of Canada Has $10.23 Million Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPLT. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.16. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $76.09 and a 12 month high of $101.88.

