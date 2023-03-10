Royal Bank of Canada Has $10.71 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,876 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $61.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $77.64.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.