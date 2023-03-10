Royal Bank of Canada Has $10.75 Million Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $10,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7,823.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,435,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,628 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 122.8% in the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,715,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,454,000 after purchasing an additional 945,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after acquiring an additional 844,833 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 112.2% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,148,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,544,000 after acquiring an additional 607,345 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after acquiring an additional 338,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NYSE FR opened at $52.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $65.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

