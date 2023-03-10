Royal Bank of Canada Has $10.77 Million Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $10,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,402,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 23,345 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,839,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $155.73 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $164.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Further Reading

