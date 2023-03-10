Royal Bank of Canada Has $10.91 Million Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 395,354 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 172,485 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,554,000 after buying an additional 55,863 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,401,000 after buying an additional 1,052,421 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,143,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,441,000 after buying an additional 119,416 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,820,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after buying an additional 180,935 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,619,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,266,000 after buying an additional 376,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $383,695.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 177,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,892.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $383,695.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 177,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,892.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,804 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,572 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RUN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

