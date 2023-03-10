Royal Bank of Canada Has $10.98 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AerCap were worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AerCap by 5.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 40.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in AerCap by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in AerCap by 8.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AER opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.00. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

