Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.46 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $9,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,182,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the period.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NXTG stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.29. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.62.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

