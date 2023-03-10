Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.47 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,995 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTRI stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $296.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $17.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

