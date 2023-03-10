Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.52 Million Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731,618 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,493 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,614,000 after acquiring an additional 69,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,810 shares during the period. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

