Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,684 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,743,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,068,000 after purchasing an additional 394,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,502,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,026,000 after buying an additional 505,775 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after buying an additional 190,642 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $48.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

