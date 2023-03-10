Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.78 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,979 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,000.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 459,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after buying an additional 418,000 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DFAU opened at $27.80 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

