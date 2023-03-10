Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.80 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 123,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $9,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,355,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 7,633.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,383 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 59,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FAF opened at $53.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.59. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 85.60%.

FAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

