Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.85 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 374,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,542 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 323.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 103,362 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 186,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $28.17 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -704.25 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -4,450.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

