Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $9,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,993,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Performance

NXTG opened at $66.19 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $77.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.29.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

