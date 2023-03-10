Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,942 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 66,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXG stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $59.97 and a 1-year high of $82.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.10.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

