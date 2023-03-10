Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 243.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,566 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Masimo were worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 19,378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,471 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 318,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 253,710 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $34,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ MASI opened at $174.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $184.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Further Reading

