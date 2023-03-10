Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) by 414.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,727 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 97.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,304,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,588,000.
Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of PBJ stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46.
Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.
