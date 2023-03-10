Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,139 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.40.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.