Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,497 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $9,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 545.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 254,850 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,359,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,286,000 after purchasing an additional 88,082 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,244,000 after purchasing an additional 50,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58.

Southside Bancshares Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBSI shares. Stephens increased their price target on Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

