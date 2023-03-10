Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) by 414.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,727 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $10,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $41.86 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $346.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

