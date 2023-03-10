Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,493,082 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PG&E were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 135.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 21.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 11.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Trading Down 1.0 %

PCG opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

