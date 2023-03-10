Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BGNE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $217.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.17 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.22) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.44 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total value of $636,737.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,577,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,704,909.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 1,120 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $251,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total value of $636,737.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,577,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,704,909.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,046 shares of company stock worth $3,818,956. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGNE. Cowen increased their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price target on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

